Transcript for Life-threatening rain possible with slow-moving Hurricane Lane

Me want to turn out a hurricane lane bearing down on Hawaii this morning with catastrophic flooding. Happening now on the big island more than two feet of rain has already follow let's check it. Check back in with ABC's GO Benitez in a walk who with the latest good morning Chia. Hey there's the feeling good morning yeah we've been feeling these wind gusts of nearly fifty miles per hour here. In Honolulu the winds are gonna pick up at the center of the storm gets closer to these islands I what do you look right now at what's happening in Hilo over on the big island as you mentioned. Torrential rain severe flooding there more than three. Feet of rain already wind gusts reaching nearly seventy miles per hour were also hearing reports of mudslides there the rain just keeps falling endlessly. And with the storm moving so slowly through the Pacific. It just increases the possibility of life threatening rainfall people here on the other Hawaiian Islands have been watching and worrying so many boarding up their homes and businesses. Even writing messages like lane lane go away. And we've been meeting tourists at the airport trying to get off these islands and go back to the mainland. They just don't want to stick around you know these storms can be very deceiving because that one moment they can be home the next moment it can be extremely dangerous as these bands move through. Facility good morning their GO thank you.

