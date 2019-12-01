Transcript for Longest government shutdown in history hits 22-day mark

the longest government shutdown in U.S. History, 22 days those 800,000 federal employees starting to feel the pinch. About a third of them missing their first paycheck on Friday. Ab'cs Lana Zak is on capitol hill on how government workers and many other average Americans are already struggling because of this shutdown with the president and Democrats digging in. Good morning, Lana. Reporter: Good morning. The president says he has the support of those federal workers but not everyone agrees. The national air traffic controllers association is now suing the trump administration. It's the third union to do so and several prominent Republicans are also speaking out against the possibility that president trump would use emergency declaration funds to end this shutdown. This morning, president trump weighing a plan to declare a national emergency to bypass congress and build a wall with disaster relief funds. I'd rather not do it because this is something that congress should easily do. Reporter: Negotiations between congress breaking down beyond repair. Earlier this week Democrats say the president walked out of their meeting. A temper tantrum by the president. I'm a mother of five, grandmother of nine, I know a temper tantrum when I see one. Reporter: And many federal employees now beyond frustrated. Chris was already struggling to make ends meet after his baby Harper was born premature at 26 weeks. After missing his paycheck from the irs on Friday this young family says they don't know what to do. I think I cried for the first three days of it because I knew we were already so behind. Reporter: On Facebook federal workers showing pictures of their empty pay stubs. While across the country there is a growing number of relies and protests like this in north Carolina Friday. And even among supporters of president trump, the shutdown taking I I really can't do anything. I'm kind of between a rock and a hard place. Reporter: Kevin had planned to sell his Minnesota business but the small business administration is not processing loans now because of the shutdown. I don't believe a wall should be getting in the way of working class people trying to take care of their family. Reporter: And if the shutdown stretches on, many of those federal employees without a paycheck may be asked to cut their own check to help keep their health insurance premiums up to date. Whit. Lana Zak in Washington, thanks so much. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.