Los Angeles public schools begin ban on cellphones

The Los Angeles Unified School District's ban also includes smart watches and glasses, and some parents are critical of the new rule.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live