Lottery official on what's next for $1.6B winner

More
William Hogan Brown, executive director of the South Carolina Lottery, tells "GMA" what's next for the ticket holder, who remains unknown.
1:39 | 10/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lottery official on what's next for $1.6B winner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58710774,"title":"Lottery official on what's next for $1.6B winner","duration":"1:39","description":"William Hogan Brown, executive director of the South Carolina Lottery, tells \"GMA\" what's next for the ticket holder, who remains unknown. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/lottery-official-16b-winner-58710774","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.