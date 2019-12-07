Transcript for Louisiana gov. discusses storm preparations

Southern Louisiana is bracing this morning for that direct hit. The storm expected to be a major test for those levees which protect New Orleans which failed during hurricane Katrina. Joining us now is Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards. Governor, good morning to you. I want to ask you first about the preparations under way as you all prepare for that direct hit. Well, we are obviously in an all hands on deck mode and I will tell you the preparations are not just in New Orleans, they are statewide. We expect in about 24 hours or so the -- what is tropical storm Barry now and will be a hurricane at that time and you never know exactly what mother nature is going to throw at you, it'll be the first time in the history of our state that we've had the Mississippi river at flood stage when a hurricane hits. Yeah, that makes sense. You certainly do sound incredibly prepared and rightfully so. The streets of New Orleans already flooded earlier this week during a rainstorm. The Mississippi river as you know already at a high level. The highest ever actually with such a storm approaching with 20 inches of rain potentially hitting New Orleans and the Louisiana area. How concerned are you about flooding specifically? We believe New Orleans is ready. The levee system has never been better. We have 118 out of 120 pumps that's the most we've had in many, many years. Governorer, we know you will and certainly our hearts will be with you as you brace for this storm. Thanks so much for joining us this morning.

