{"id":59465180,"title":"Loyola-Chicago's lucky nun gets her Final Four ring","duration":"0:36","description":"Sister Jean, the Ramblers' 99-year-old team chaplain who inspired the men's basketball team's March Madness run, was surprised with a Final Four ring. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/loyola-chicagos-lucky-nun-final-ring-59465180","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}