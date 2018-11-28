Loyola-Chicago's lucky nun gets her Final Four ring

More
Sister Jean, the Ramblers' 99-year-old team chaplain who inspired the men's basketball team's March Madness run, was surprised with a Final Four ring.
0:36 | 11/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Loyola-Chicago's lucky nun gets her Final Four ring

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59465180,"title":"Loyola-Chicago's lucky nun gets her Final Four ring","duration":"0:36","description":"Sister Jean, the Ramblers' 99-year-old team chaplain who inspired the men's basketball team's March Madness run, was surprised with a Final Four ring. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/loyola-chicagos-lucky-nun-final-ring-59465180","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.