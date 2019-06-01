Transcript for Man charged in killing of Jazmine Barnes as investigation continues

We start here with the breaking news overnight. An arrest made in a horrifying case out of Houston. A 7-year-old girl named Jazmine Barnes shot in the backseat of her mother's car when a vehicle pulled up alongside and opened fire. ABC's Marcus Moore has the very latest from Houston. Marcus, good morning. Reporter: Whit, good morning. It is a tragic case, and one of the suspects just went before a judge a short time ago. He is facing a charge of capital murder and we learned during that proceeding, there may have been more than one person involved in this shooting that prosecutors say may have been the tragic result of mistaken identity. The break in the case coming overnight. Investigators arresting this man in the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. Authorities charging 20-year-old Eric black Jr. With capital murder. The sheriff's department saying black admitted to taking part investigate shooting after a tip led to him. Prosecutors revealing black allegedly drove the suspect's vehicle in the shooting, but another man was the gunman. One party appears to be trapped inside the vehicle, possibly deceased. Reporter: It was a week ago this morning Jazmine was killed while riding in a car with her mom and three sisters in west Houston. The family said a white male opened fire on them. Bullets hit Jazmine on her mother in what they believe was a hate crime. He intentionally killed my child for no reason. Reporter: Authorities left searching for this red truck. Overnight, the sheriff's office tweeting, quote, all evidence gathered so far in the Jazmine Barnes homicide case supports investigators' strong belief that she and her family were innocent victims. The development comes just days after the family was helped who they said was a blue-eyed white man. Hours before investigators announced the arrest, Jazmine's distraught mother joining the heartbroken community at a rally. No matter what, we have the time. Reporter: We understand from prosecutors that investigators at the scene found as many as eight spent shell casings along a 400-foot stretch of road in Houston that indicates that somebody was firing from a moving vehicle, and guys this morning, prosecutors saying a tip led them to the suspects in this case, and that tipster also indicated that perhaps this may have stemmed from an earlier incident. The suspects may have targeted the wrong car. Guys? Just a horrifying story as we said. Marcus Moore reporting from Houston. Thank you.

