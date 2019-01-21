Transcript for Man in custody for 4 'brutal' killings that shook communities: Officials

Breaking overnight at suspected serial killer is behind bars after a string of murders left four people dead police and about a arrested nineteen year old Wilbur Modesto Martinez this month. And an immigration charge he's believed to be in the US illegally later they named him the top suspect in the shooting deaths of two women and a couple outside of Reno. Authorities say they now have enough evidence to bring charges against Guzman. For the murders in the coming days.

