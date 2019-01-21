Man in custody for 4 'brutal' killings that shook communities: Officials

More
Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, was apprehended Saturday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a joint news conference Sunday.
0:24 | 01/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man in custody for 4 'brutal' killings that shook communities: Officials
Breaking overnight at suspected serial killer is behind bars after a string of murders left four people dead police and about a arrested nineteen year old Wilbur Modesto Martinez this month. And an immigration charge he's believed to be in the US illegally later they named him the top suspect in the shooting deaths of two women and a couple outside of Reno. Authorities say they now have enough evidence to bring charges against Guzman. For the murders in the coming days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60523404,"title":"Man in custody for 4 'brutal' killings that shook communities: Officials","duration":"0:24","description":"Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, was apprehended Saturday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a joint news conference Sunday.","url":"/GMA/News/video/man-custody-brutal-killings-shook-communities-officials-60523404","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.