Transcript for Man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters

We'll begin with those new developments in that story involving a father accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters. Appeared in court striking a plea deal and ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Denver with the very latest. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This was an unexpected turn. Chris Watts pleading guilty to murdering his family in a deal to save his own life. In a dramatic about-face, the man once considered a devoted husband and father praised by his wife on Facebook. He was the one for me and he is amazing. Reporter: Now admitting to murdering her and their two young girls. My daddy is a hero. Reporter: Leaving their bodies at this Colorado oil field and shattering a picture of suburban bliss. 34-year-old shanann Watts, her daughters Bella, 4 and 3-year-old Celeste vanished from their home August 13th. The next day -- If you're out there, just come back. Reporter: Watts pleaded for their safe return but also hinted that marriage trouble. It wasn't like an argument. We had an emotional conversation but I'll leave it at that but -- I just want them back. Reporter: A day later police say he confessed to driving their bodies there leaving the girls submerged in oil tanks. Shanann in a shallow grave. This is absolutely the worst possible outcome that any of us could imagine. Reporter: In investigators say Chris Watts was having an affair with a co-worker, a day after his interview admitting he killed his wife soon after telling her he wanted to separate. But he claimed he only strangled shanann after she killed the girls, a story prosecutors never believed. Frankly a flat out lie has been corrected. The spotlight shines directly where it belongs on him. Reporter: Shanann's parents were in the courtroom Tuesday as Watts held back tear, his voice cracking pleady guilty to each charge including unlawful termination of a pregnant. She was 15 weeks pregnant. That's just the test. I know. The pink is going to be girl. I don't know. That's awesome. Reporter: Shanann's parents are expected to be in court and speak when Watts is sentenced on November 19th. Michael. Contemplaten, with this plea deal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. Reporter: That's correct. It is off the table but Watts will have to serve consecutive life sentences in prison and there is no possibility of parole, Michael. Tough story. Really is.

