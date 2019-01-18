Man reveals why he jumped 11 stories off cruise ship

Nick Naydev, 27, of Washington, has been banned by Royal Caribbean after he jumped from the deck of a 238-foot-tall ship in a video that went viral.
2:32 | 01/18/19

