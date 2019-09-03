Transcript for Maryland court denies new trial in 'Serial' podcast murder case

the newest twist in a case documented in the serial podcast. A lot following this closely. Both of us listened to that podcast and now the highest court in the state of Maryland reinstating the conviction of Adnan Syed who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and ABC's Zachary kiesch is here with more on this story. Zachary, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. You know, this is a major blow to the defense, Dan. This 1999 murder case was not well known outside of the state of Maryland until this audio podcast poked holes into how it was handled in the court and fired up an international audience. Millions of people were moved by the story. Some asking do they have the right killer? Now the Maryland court of appeals has ruled Adnan Syed will not get a new trial. Syed known for being the subject of the popular 2014 podcast serial and now a four-part docu-series about the case set to debut on HBO both revisiting old discoveries and promising new information to viewers. High-profile cases lead to interesting legal issues and interesting decisions. Reporter: Syed was convicted of killing hae min Lee in Baltimore back in 1999 when the two were just teens. But his high school friend Asia Mcclain said then and till today that Syed was in the library at the time of the killing giving him an alibi. By coming forward I hope I was able to provide enough information to the judge for him to be able to make a rational decision. Reporter: In 2016 his attorneys fought for a new trial arguing his original defense who by then had been disbarred was negligent for not introducing Mcclain as a key witness. The judge agreeing vacating his conviction and giving him the right to a new trial. Maryland's highest court ruling Friday to overturn that decision. In its ruling, the court of appeals agreed his lawyer was deficient but based on the totality of the evidence against Syed, there was not significant or substantial possibility that the jury would have reached a different verdict. Reinstating his conviction by reversing the state's court of special appeals by a vote of 4-3. Syed's attorney Justin brown said in this blog post they are devastated but will not give up. Any chance that he has of a new trial is a long and difficult road. They can, of course, head towards the supreme court but, again, these are long shots at this point. Now, Syed is serving a life sentence and, you know, guys, we were just talking about it. It's interesting how these projects are being used to air out these cases in the court of public opinion. The power of podcast and even on television with "Making a murderer" they can take obscure cases and make them national causes you. You think of a case like R. Kelly, right, and the work that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.