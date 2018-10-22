Transcript for Why It Matters: Abby Huntsman says education is the 'key' to the American Dream

Democracy depends on a well educated and engaged citizens. Education is being most important issue for me and it's the most important so I think in America. Because it is key to unlocking the American dream and it keeps us the most competitive country in the world. What's at stake is everything because as of when he did not have. And educate electric what we half. I mean that is the best thing we can do for the next generation coming up given the skills that they need to succeed that means that maybe they go to a two year. Institution. Given the tools they need to be good at what they do and to make this country and make their life better that is of an eye passed about I hear that from. All walks of life if we don't get her education right and what we have who are going. Or.

