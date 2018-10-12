Transcript for Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to underage student

We turn now to the story of a beauty queen's fall from grace. A Kentucky school teacher sending obscene photos to an underaged teen. Steve osunsami has the story. Reporter: This is not a good look for this former beauty pageant winner. She is charged with sending photos to a minor. His parents discovered the photos when they went through his phone. ?????? Reporter: This morning, this former beauty queen seen here during a talent competition could end up trading in her gowns for jailhouse stripes. Ramsey Bearse is accused of sexting with a teenage boy on Snapchat. We love it. Reporter: The 28-year-old appeared in a West Virginia courtroom. Investigators say she admitted that she sent a 15-year-old at least four topless pictures of herself between August and October, according to the criminal complaint. If found guilty, you will serve up to 20 years in jail -- Reporter: The mother called the sheriff's office to complain and she discovered the nude's photos on her son's cell phone. Are you sending nude photos to your students? Reporter: Her alleged victim in a former student. Is there anything you would like to say? Comment you would like to make? I have no comments to make to you all at this time. Reporter: It's an embarrassing fall from the grace and beauty of the miss America pageant where Bearse competed under her maiden name, Ramsey Carmen ter, and made it to the finals just four years ago. I'm a mixture of Audrey Hepburn, a little bit of scarlet o'hare in that she was always wearing something frilly. Reporter: She often spoke about competing in pageants despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I spent hours working with my fingers trying to regain muscle memory again. Reporter: She could face up to two decades behind bars. The maximum sentence is up to two decades, 20 years in prison. The judge said that at the hearing. It looks like she is facing potentially realtime. She is out on bond this morning, guys. All right, Steve. Thank you.

