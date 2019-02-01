Transcript for Mitt Romney criticizes Trump in new op-ed

Consequences are cascading. To the white house and get the view from our senior national correspondent Terry Moran. We heard Mary say the president had that tweet saying let's make a deal but he's about to find out how much leverage he has in this new Washington. Reporter: That's right. George. Same shutdown, the president beginning the new year the way he ended the last one, staking so much on that wall. It is a brand-new ball game for him here. Nancy Pelosi has that solid democratic majority, ready to challenge president trump on policies like the wall and on investigations that could bedevil the white house and they are out to prove that they, the Democrats are the responsible party of government and can bring order to the chaos of trump's Washington. We'll see how that goes. Terry, as this new congress comes into Washington, the president facing a broad sign from someone inside his own party, Mitt Romney, he's had a complicated relationship with the new senator from Utah. Boy, this op-ed in "The Washington post," he says the president has not risen to the mantle of the office and will speak out against action that is are divisive, secretaryist, racist, anti-immigrant. What a shot. Reporter: It is a scathing editorial. I can't think of anything like it from an incoming freshman senator. He was the Republican nominee for president, that said. But not just a declaration of purpose. As you pointed out saying that on balance the president's conduct over the past couple of years particularly his actions this month is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office and going on to criticize the president's performance but he is also essentially declaring that he for other Republicans will be the cover. He'll have their back for those who privately, many have said the same thing but haven't uttered a word of criticism to the president. Mitt Romney says follow me. For now he'll do it from the senate. It could also be laying the groundwork to challenge him in 2020 and seeing so much jockeying on the democratic side as well. Reporter: It's extraordinary. There are up to 30 democratic candidates potentially. Elizabeth Warren has already declared her intention. She will run for president of the United States. She's amassed a team and a war chest and ready to go. President trump seems to have a particular animus against her week there are so many Mo. E Biden aais. A bus can. Thanksery much.

