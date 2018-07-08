Mollie Tibbetts' father believes she was kidnapped

The father of the missing University of Iowa student told ABC News he believes his daughter may be with someone who misunderstood her intentions.
Y are birth LI leave it at Thesing cudent, moie Tibbetts, her father is Ean a new interview this morning.ing what H thinks happened to his daughter and hit Johnso ihere. He thinks she may be-ay beenaken byeone she knows? Orhat's right. Mollie's fatheayinger disappeance may B the result of misguided relationship but offeri evidence to back up th eory. Her family desperate for answersaf W of searcs andws have tdp empty. This morning,tibbetfather telng ABC newt he thinks daughr whoeen missing for nearly three weeks a and with someone she know Probably someone who cares about her, but that lationship wasmisguide interpreted and went wrong an think they are in a place thlie they'tno ho get themselves out of horrible situation. Reporter: Rob tibbe not elaborating why he believes thisut also saying the answers is strangely providing new hope I think because the hen found that mollie is still mendn her home. Ter: Despi huned tips andinterviews inators still don't know what happened to theversity ofdent and say they but they've recently updated their te line now saying the 20-year-old last seen 7:30 P.M July 18th weang a pink sports top, sh running shoes. It'srustrating F every. It frustra for the investigative team and F us and particularly frustrating for the familynd fendsf Mo Rteties say S routes around F and coelds. Co-workers describing her as bubblyit a infectious personalitead iroi and remember events that H happenednd I J want those back and I kno they C come back. So I just N toeep pushing forward. Repr: The reward for informatioeading T arrest swellingeyond $270 her a family can only wa. Ang in there and miss Yo pie. Comehome. Mollie fatherlso says law enforcement approached the accounts. Inveators sayhey're diggingo herigital focluding CL phone recos anderfitbit. A task T unfoately canake lot of time. My goodness, the rewardund S growing. Close to000 now. We T to new conrns

