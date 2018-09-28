Transcript for Nation riveted by Kavanaugh, Ford testimony

Christine blasey Ford Kavanaugh ting the Nati. Americans reactinn reme across the country on social media D we're still feeling the fallout morning. Hearing fromwo of J S former Yale classmates.paula Faris is here wh that sidehe story. Reporter: We'll allemember where wee the Aring. TVs were tuned I on floor of the stock exchange, classrooms and planes. Ile some had their mad up prior it was enough others. From coast to coast O Colle mp in rs, office buildings and even at 10,00 feetilf Americans to tirions rated watching as Dr. Christine blasey Ford S for the T time. Thatr. Kavanaugh had sexualsaulted me surfacg lo R memories for some. Like76old breaho called in to C-SPAN to her St and is just breaking my het. Orter: For drawing support from many. Hisearing willinitely help inspire a national perceive women and howhey should B treed Kavanaugh also nd support. We are here today inupport ofrett Kavanaugh. I don't think THA it was Brett Kavanaugh any part of it. Reporter: 17-year-old high scenan radka found bot testimonies. My opi of the itself has definitely Chang R watching the he I believth ofthem. Reporter: The hearing was a Yale gathering with their eyes gluedohe proceeding nonpartisan issue. The sdents wan there to B due ocess. Reporter: Thiorfhis former class his time at Yale D Elizabeth swisher andynne B say that Kavanaugh's testimony mischaractiz his drink past in the hearing. I nevercked T. That the allegation and that is wrong. Fhate'ried himself andt'remely problematic. A lot of people drink inig school a co what I'm taking issue is the mischaracterization and the misrepse F he's going liebout the litngs what about the big thin. Reporte they're taking T Kavanaugh they say they knew back th hung wh the varsity sketball owd. He definitely ran with that owd and, youownk Har with th swishe seen here witgemartnd friendly but says he cld He got ud. He slurr words. He liked to play driing games. Rter: Lynneroting a sait of kavana pledges were getting tapped ino theternity and br was get tapin he was idiblyrunk I a diculous it. I find it not plale at all thateemembers erything did that night. R: Still kavanaugs who former mates with Deborah Ramirez. She'thean who accusedhe battled E of sexual duct. Judge kavaugh end any accusations sex miscct towards anyone but not all of his former class agree. Chris dudleyling "Thnew Yo times" th accusations don't fit with the man tte knows. Saying, quote, that's not in his now, dy says hehim bla outt Yale saying these allegations simply are not kavanaand, er, 65 women who kaugh for quit some time came hior him but as you'v pical chasm Dan, let me U.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.