-
Now Playing: Ford: I thought Kavanaugh was going to 'kill me'
-
Now Playing: Ford delivers opening statement at Kavanaugh hearing
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals mega-event: More discounts of 50 percent off or more
-
Now Playing: How Jamie Brewer, an actress with Down Syndrome, is inspiring others
-
Now Playing: New Lady Gaga song released from 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack
-
Now Playing: For survivors of sexual assault, Kavanaugh hearings can stir painful memories
-
Now Playing: Stark Anita Hill parallels in Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford testimonies
-
Now Playing: Plane breaks in half after speeding off runway
-
Now Playing: What's next after divisive Ford, Kavanaugh hearing
-
Now Playing: Nation riveted by Kavanaugh, Ford testimony
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders on Trump's reaction to Kavanaugh, Ford
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets support for Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh, Ford testify at historic, high-stakes hearing
-
Now Playing: Senate Judiciary Committee set to vote on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: A chocolate cottage does exist as long as the guests don't eat it all
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh: 'This has destroyed my family'
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford: '100 percent' sure Kavanaugh was attacker
-
Now Playing: Aretha Franklin to be honored at 2018 American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk
-
Now Playing: Get ready to have your mind blown by viral magician Justin Willman