Transcript for Newly released 911 calls show confusion as lion kills woman

That lion attack that killed a young woman in North Carolina. A 911 call reveals confusion as investigators try to figure out how it escaped and if it could have been prevent. Stephanie Ramos is on the scene in Burlington. Reporter: The conservators center is home to more than 80 animals and have been here for almost 20 years and tell me nothing like this has ever happened before. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the lion escaped its enclosure giving it access to staff. The chilling call to 911 released after an intern at the conservators center in Burlington, North Carolina, was attacked and killed by a lion. We have a lion attack. Reporter: That woman the general manager making the call. The person that was attacked, how bad are they hurt? They are incapacitated. How old is he? The lion is 14. The person that's hurt. Mid-20s. Reporter: Safety measures at the center now back in the spotlight after 22-year-old Alex black was killed by this lion who authorities say broke through a locked enclosure during a routine cleaning. The small rural community torn apart by the death. We were just devastated. We were just so sad for the girl and her family. Very sad and upset but not quite surprised. Reporter: This woman has lived near the center for 13 years and together with neighbors says she's pushed in the city council for regulations to be placed on the center. We don't want them to leave but we want to be safe. It's kind of a hard thing. Reporter: The sheriff's department says the lion who was born and raised at the center was killed after tranquilizers failed to subdue the animal. Black, a recent graduate from Indiana university, was on the job for less than two weeks. Alex was like many of our animal behavior majors a talented, engaged, enthusiastic student who had a passion for animal behavior and the study of animal behavior. Reporter: The conservators center is licensed by the department of agriculture which inspected the facility back in April and found no violations. But this incident is raising questions about the laws when it comes to keeping wild animals at centers like these. According to the humane society this state, North Carolina, is just one of four states that has little to no laws when it comes to keeping wild animals in captivity. George. That could change soon. Thanks very much. Let's bring in Ron Magill, the communications director at zoo Miami. Thanks for joining us again. What did you think went wrong? It's hard to say. That's why they look at these investigates but I hear a statement that an animal escaped from a locked enclosure, that means it was not sufficient to maintain the lion or something was compromised in that enclosure. At the end of the day an animal doesn't escape from a locked enclosure unless in some way it's not locked or secured That's what the investigation is going to determine. You studied big cats your entire life. One of the ironies big cats in captivity can in some ways be more dangerous than those in the wild. That's a great point. I've been to Africa 50 times. You can be in an open vehicle with a pride of lions and they don't pay attention to you. When lions grow up in captivity you under human care they lose that natural fear of people and look at them as maybe a competition or a threat and become in fact more dangerous human care. Tigers, lions, I'm lucky to see where they don't run away from me. You have a similar exhibit at zoo Miami and this is a real wake-up call. It's a huge wake-up call. The first thing I do is going to meet with the director and have a meeting and discuss what we can do because the bottom line is we have a similar setup. It's not where a kid could fall into a pit but if a 2-year-old was going to run through the bars that poles are separated where a child small can get through. We have an attendant with the person and don't allow children in there but we're kidding ourselves if we say, oh, no, we're taking protocols and that won't happen. A kid in one second, a 2-year-old could jump through something and be out of his parents' hands and make some other barrier. What should we take away interest this. The bottom line is first of all these are wild animals. The whole saying you can take an animal out of the wild. You cannot take the wild out of the animal. Look at facilities that you're going to. Accredited institutions have huge standards that have to met for safety and animal welfare. To be passed by the usda are minimum requirements. To be accredited it's much higher than those. People need to demand that and look at that when going to these institutions because safety has to be the number one priority. Excellent advice. Ron Magill, thanks very much.

