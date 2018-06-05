-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Vacationers get a scare as cruise ship crashes into dock
-
Now Playing: When will 3 Americans detained in North Korea be released?
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte celebrated her 3rd birthday on May 2
-
Now Playing: Magician co-producer shares how he shaped magic on new show
-
Now Playing: Nightmare for passengers as dozens of staterooms flood on Carnival cruise
-
Now Playing: Paralympian's inspiring story of strength and resolve
-
Now Playing: Police dispatched to wrong Waffle House when first calls on shooting came in
-
Now Playing: Trump talks tax reform as questions swirl amid Stormy Daniels scandal
-
Now Playing: Evacuations underway in Hawaii as massive volcano threatens island
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' renewed for Season 2
-
Now Playing: How to find a healthy relationship with your smartphone
-
Now Playing: Accused baby kidnapper gives emotional testimony
-
Now Playing: 6.9 magnitude quake hits Hawaii, causes volcanic eruptions
-
Now Playing: New questions surrounding Trump's personal attorney
-
Now Playing: Parkland students react to Trump's comments to the NRA
-
Now Playing: How Amazon is studying body sizes to help make clothes fit better
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Nashville
-
Now Playing: Ron Howard celebrates 'Star Wars Day' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron opens up about 'Tully' live on 'GMA'