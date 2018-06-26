NTSB investigates fiery crash with lone survivor

Peyton Boaz, 17, is in the hospital in critical condition after a small plane crash that killed his father, pilot Greg Boaz and his wife Julie.
1:43 | 06/26/18

Transcript for NTSB investigates fiery crash with lone survivor

