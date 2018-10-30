Transcript for Investigation grows as no survivors from plane crash

We begin with the latest on that plane crash in Indonesia where a lion air jet fell into the sea minutes after takeoff leaving no survivors. The Boeing 737 was practically brand-new but problems were reported before the flight and David Kerley has the story. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, George. They're checking the manifest to see if anybody with terrorism ties was on board but also questions about the flight the day before and questions from passengers about the engines. This morning, 24 body bags sent to have human remains identified as distraught friends and family gather in Jakarta hoping for news about loved ones, this as the search for more than 189 on board the flight that crashed into the sea wraps up its second day. More questions this morning about disturbing accounts of technical problems with the plane the day before its final flight. One woman on board the Sunday night from Bali to Jakarta telling reporters praepgss sat in the cabin without air-conditioning for a half hour listening to a strange noise coming from the engine while some children vomited from the intense heat. They got off and reboarded after the engine was checked but during the flight another passenger claims the plane dropped several types and felt like a roller coaster. The president of lion air admits there were reports of technical problems on the Boeing but had been resolved. Officials offered no new details on why it returned to the airport. Authorities are now examining the passenger manifest to determine if an Indonesian national on the U.S. No-fly list may have been on board. Authorities now searching a ten nautical mile area picking up pieces of the 2-month-old jetliner but the black boxes have still not been discovered. One of the most recent versions, the max 8 is the company's fastest selling plane in its history with nearly 4700 orders for more than 120 customers across the world. Southwest and American airlines have the same planes in their fleet and investigators will arrive there in a meat of hours to assist in the investigation and the company saying, it is deeply saddened by the loss of the lion air flight. The national transportation safety board here in Washington also sending investigators to try and help. George, the real thing that we need to find are those two black boxes which will yield a lot of answers to all these questions. They are almost always the key. Let's bring in Steve ganyard from Tokyo. Thanks for joining us. Brand-new plane but had problems the night before. How do you reconcile that? Yeah, it's a brand-new plane not only in the sense it was just off the production line but as David noted it's a new model of the venerable 737 so investigators will look closely to make sure there was no design flaw that may have come out and caused this crash. At this point there is to reason to believe that. No reason to believe that. They're also going through this passenger list to determine if someone on the no-fly list was on the plane. It doesn't appear to have been an explosion or anything like that. Not that we know of yet. Think about this. The mystery only deepens with in person on the manifest, 5,000 feet for 8 minutes and dipped 1500 feet and at 3600 feet it just disappeared. All data stopped. So a potential person on the terrorist no-fly list. We know ISIS has been active in Indonesia in the past few months. We can't rule out terror as a potential cause of this mishap. How about the safety record of lion air overall? It's actually quite poor. But almost all of Indonesian commercial aviation is quite poor as well. It was not only until a couple of years ago that aviation officials allowed Indonesian airplanes to fly into the united States. Steve ganyard, thanks very much.

