Transcript for NYC Marathon winner under fire for sneakers

As we said Amy was 1 of more than 50,000 runners who ran the New York City marathon and the men's winner pulled off the win with special shoes. Some are asking if they give runners Ang unfair advantage. Linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: Good morning. The New York City marathon was not without controversy. After this herculean feat some are squared on the winner's feet. His $250 footwear like these fancy kicks and if they give elite runners a leg up to run even faster. The question of whether technology is beating out athleticism is an issue critics have picked up and they're running with it. 2:0:13, that's all it tock for Geoffrey kamworeor to win. After averaging less than five minutes a mile he seemed to effortlessly flash a megawatt smile. After burning up the streets his sneakers are coming under fire. Kamworor and many others were seen sporting these vaporfly sneakers which are made with a mixture of foam and carbon fiber plates designed to catapult runners forward and reduce the amount of energy needed to do so. It's all out or nothing. Reporter: They were developed as part of a project to rung the world's first marathon in under two hours and a New York tshth study found even amateur runners ran 3% to 4% faster. The five fastest men's marathons in history have all been run in the past 13 months by runners wearing vaporflys but critics say the sneakers are putting runners who 2k0e79 use them at a disadvantage. It left a very sour taste in the mouths of a lot of people particularly those who came fort in those races, saying, hey, there are these shoes that reputedly make people a couple of minutes faster and they beat me a minute. Reporter: The carbon plate and specialized foam components of the vaporflys have been around for decades and insist a shoe is only one factor in a race. The international association of athletics federation I expected to make a determination by the end of the Kyra as far as if they're fair. The rules state shoes must not be constructed to give athletes an unfair advantage. I can tell you by putting them on they're super light. Only 6 1/2 ounces and if you stay ready you don't have to get ready. They catapult you -- Why didn't you do this segment on Friday? It would have made all the difference. How is it an unfair advantage if anybody can purchase the shoes? Because everybody should be able to have access to them so we're talking about $250, maybe with taxes 270 but the ee receipt runners all probably get sponsored so maybe it becomes a mute point. Good to know for the next race.

