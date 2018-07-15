Ousted Papa John's CEO speaks for 1st time since stepping down

More
John Schnatter said he was pressured into using a racial slur that's now affecting the pizza chain's bottom line.
2:41 | 07/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ousted Papa John's CEO speaks for 1st time since stepping down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56596661,"title":"Ousted Papa John's CEO speaks for 1st time since stepping down","duration":"2:41","description":"John Schnatter said he was pressured into using a racial slur that's now affecting the pizza chain's bottom line.","url":"/GMA/News/video/ousted-papa-johns-ceo-speaks-1st-time-stepping-56596661","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.