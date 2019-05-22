Transcript for Parent in college admissions scam apologizes

scandal. For the first time one of the parents charged has gone in front of cameras to admit his guilt and apologize after. Eva pilgrim has the story. Reporter: Gordon Caplan publicly apologizing the first parent caught up in the scandal to do so saying he's sorry first and foremost to his daughter. Knew nothing about it. Hasn't even applied to college yet. Reporter: Moments after appearing in a Boston federal court Caplan admitted to spending $75,000 to improve his daughter's S.A.T. Score, one of two parents to plead guilty Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and -- I'm also sorry to all the other kids out there who are in the college admission process and to all the parents shepping them and supporting them, I'm truly sorry. Reporter: In wiretapped calls, he can be heard telling Caplan he need the his daughter to be stupid during a psychological exam so she could receive extended time. To be honest, I'm not worried about the moral issue here. I'm worried about the if she's caught doing that, you know, she's finished. As part of his plea deal prosecutors agreeing to recommend eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine. Caplan, 1 of 33 parents caught up in the scheme. Last week actress felicity Huffman also pleading guilty after admitting to paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on a S.A.T. Exam. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community." Parents are more likely to know about the option and more likely to be able to pay for the evaluations to get the designation for extra test taking time. Just the differences for students. A lot of scrutiny of the whole process right now. Thanks, Eva.

