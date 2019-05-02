Transcript for Paris apartment fire kills 8, injures dozens

Overseas to that devastating fire ripping through an apartment building in Paris. Killing at least ten people and injuring dozens more. Residents running up to the roof climbing out windows to escape and James Longman has the latest. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This was a catastrophic fire. The true scale of the devastation is only really becoming clear this morning. Apocalyptic. That's what firefighters called this huge fire in Paris overnight which has killed ten people and injured more than 30. Look at the strength of the blaze, Orange and purple flames shooting out of windows. Roaring for six hours as emergency services battled to get to those trapped. Access nearly impossible. Residents winched to safety, some rescued from the roof. 250 firefighters on the scene, 8 among the injured. This woman says an alarm went off a little after midnight and smoke was already everywhere. Living on the eighth floor seed to go from balcony to balcony to get away and others joined her huddled in a corner waiting to be rescued and all possibly started deliberately. A woman in her 40s who lives in the building and has psychiatric issues was found in the street and immediately arrested after the fire. She may have been drunk and tried to set light to a neighbor's car following a dispute. Many of the injuries are thought to be very serious and now firefighters face the grim task of going door to door trying to see if there were any more victims which means unfortunately the death toll could rise, Michael. Just devastating, James. Thank you so much and now we'll

