Parts of US slammed by snow, frigid temps

More
High winds, heavy snow and white-out conditions on top of treacherous temperatures in upstate New York have prompted a ban on driving in Buffalo.
2:52 | 01/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parts of US slammed by snow, frigid temps

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60747658,"title":"Parts of US slammed by snow, frigid temps ","duration":"2:52","description":"High winds, heavy snow and white-out conditions on top of treacherous temperatures in upstate New York have prompted a ban on driving in Buffalo. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/parts-us-slammed-snow-frigid-temps-60747658","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.