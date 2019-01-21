Transcript for Passengers stranded on runway in sub-zero temperatures for over 16 hours

We want to turn now to more on the travel nightmare. Passengers stranded on a remote runway in Canada. Listen to this, for more than 16 hours. Not just that. In sub zero temperatures with food and water running low. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley has the story. Did they final will you make it to the destination? Reporter: No, they haven't yet. They just got back to the U.S. Last night. A miserable over deal. Ady and half on a remote, icy airfield for passengers who expected to be in Asia this morning. Finally, overfilgt, these passengers got off a Boeing 777. A jet on on an icy Canadian runway for more than half a day with temperatures plunging to 25 bebelow jut side. It is absolutely freezing outside. Reporter: Saturday afternoon, a medical emergency forced them to divert to goose bay, Canada. At the end of the day, the guy probably would have died if we hadn't diverted. Reporter: With no customs at the air force base, the passengers were stuck. And then, ready for a takeoff, a mechanical problem. Thai going nowhere. Sunday, united accepts another plane. Sending them back to Newark. I've been cold. I've been hungry. Reporter: United explained the problem in a statement. They said, we apologize to our customers. The passengers got back to Newark last night just in time to watch the end of the second playoff game if they wanted to. United has not said if they'll rebook or refund those passengers. And thank you for the you sent me a short

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.