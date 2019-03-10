Transcript for Pelosi: Trump ‘scared’ of impeachment probe

We saw the president also taking on the speaker. You had a chance to sit down with her yesterday. She is leading the battle for the house Democrats, she's all in and sat down as the president was unleashing that series of attacks on her from the white house. Madam, speaker, thank you for doing this. The president was watching your press conference and heard you talk about wanting to do prescription drugs and now he's calling you the do nothing Democrats. It's up to him. That was our pledge during the campaign for the people. We would lower the costs of prescription drugs. I think the president wants to do that so I hope that he would cooperate. He does want the u.s./mexico/canada free trade agreement. So do we. I think he knows the argument that can be made against him and scared and trying to divert attention from that to where it's standing -- You say he's scared. He had another tweet right after the one I talked to you about and used a word I'm not going to repeat right here. Did you hear the fear in his spoke -- voice when you spoke to him. That he was undermining our national security, that he was undermining our Cannes by his actions and he was undermighting the integrity of our elections. He just didn't see it but, again, confirmed that is what the conversation was as had been reported in the public domain and that when I actually saw it in writing I'd be so pleased. One of the things you've heard from the president's defenders. There is no explicit quid pro quo. Is it necessary. No, it's not necessary but there is a quid pro quo if you're only a couple of days apart and granting or withholding then asking for a favor to create dirt on your political opponent. The president did engage in using the leverage of our national security, legislation that was passed by the house and the senate in the interest of our national security to give military assistance to Ukraine. In both the Nixon and Clinton cases the house passed a formal resolution to set up the inquiry. Why not take that step? We do but we don't have to. You know who is most afraid of that, the Republicans because they'll have to decide. Wouldn't that make the prosecutor ses even more airtight? No, it's not necessary. We feel that we're on very firm ground as we go forward and we may go to that place just because it's a Republican talking point but it's not necessary. I know you support chairman Schiff but was it right for him to have that Dra plattic interpretation of the president's phone call at the hearing last week. I want the people to know what that phone call was about. I want them to hear, it. It's fair, it's sad but using the president's own words. It was an interpretation. He did not make it up. Look, I want to tell you something, when I took the oath of office to support and defend the constitution as my colleagues have done as well, I did not say I will do this as long as the Republicans can understand the constitution. So the fact that their loyalty is to trump and not the constitution is not going to slow down or impair our ability to keep the republic. Has this passed the point of no return? Is an impeachment vote inevitable in the house? I don't think so. We just go forward and follow the facts. I don't think thrash there are some say why are you calling for an inquiry. Call to impeach. I don't think that would be fair and is not worthy of the constitution. We should collect the facts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.