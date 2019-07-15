Transcript for 6 people rescued after raft tumbles over waterfall

She said no. Now we have that rafting close call caught on camera. Six people on board when all of a sudden the raft tumbled over a waterfall at a state park in Pennsylvania. Thankfully everyone was wearing a life jacket and survived. Paula Faris has more. They missed several warning signs that would alerted them of impending danger including one that said waterfall ahead. Luckily there is an observation deck right by the falls so help was able to arrive quickly. This morning six people are safe after that terrifying moment. Their raft plummeting 40 feet down a waterfall in Pennsylvania's ohiopyle state park. A raft went over the falls. At least six people still in the water. Horrified onlookers watched as all six members are tossed from the raft. Each escaping with just minor scrapes and bruises. And making it to shore. Got ejected from the raft. You know, they floated and grabbed on to a couple of Boulders and we were able to get out into the river and get them to safety. Reporter: A park official says the group was on an unguided rented raft when they unexpectedly went off course missing three sets of warning signs. All six of them had their life jacks on so when they went over the falls, that was probably the thing that saved them and that's why they're with us today. Reporter: In Georgia another close call. Firefighters wading into these raging rapids after a man and ten children were swept over a rushing dam. Hold on. Hold on to the rope. Reporter: Watch as this swimmer is yanked by the powerful current straight into the rescuer's arms. No one was seriously hurt in this incident and officials stress that swimming in and around the dam is illegal. Safety experts say if you're caught in a raging river you should remain calm and float on your back with your hands and feet out of the water. For less experienced rafters make sure to select a guided rafting option. You actually have a guide in your raft. They're the ones directing you down the river and that can help reduce those risks. As for this Pennsylvania group, the group told the park ops manager they didn't even seen the warning signs. There were three of them. They didn't know they were in danger until people on the shore were motions for them to get out of the water. At that point it was too late. Everyone is okay, just really shaken up. Probably didn't even see the signs. Navigating rapids, right. Should have had a guide. Good advice. Thankfully they had their life jack. No helmets but had their life jacket. If you can get a guide, go with the guide or don't go at all.

