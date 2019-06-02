Transcript for Pink receives a coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me and that is to thine own self featured. And if you walk along this boulevard in look at these names there is a power that lies in the two thine own self be true. There's a power in believing in yourself there's a power and not giving up on life and on not giving up on yourself. And there's a power and making a decision that. Well you may not be the best that ever did it you may not be the prettiest of the tallest of the funniest of the most talented or whatever it is you tell yourself that you're not. If you're stubborn. Any don't give up a new work really hard no one else can ever be a.

