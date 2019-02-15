Transcript for Police identify 2 persons of interest from alleged Jussie Smollett attack

Now to those fast-moving developments in the jussie smollett case. Police have identified and are questioning those two persons of interest caught on surveillance footage the night jussie said he was attacked but also questioning whether the attack even happened. ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago with the very latest. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. Authorities have been questioning those two men since Wednesday. They've known who they are for awhile but waited for them to return from a trip to Nigeria before talking to them. Investigators on the jussie smollett case telling us they've identified the two people of interest seen on this surv image. Police confirming the two men have been brought in for questioning and one of the men is an actor who appeared on smollett's show "Empire." ?????? Reporter: The men with picked up by authorities Wednesday at the airport after returning from Nigeria. Thursday smollett discussing that surveillance image with our robin Roberts. When that was released I was like, okay, we're getting somewhere. I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. Never did. Reporter: Police telling ABC news that they are investigating whether the two individuals committed the attack or whether the attack happened at all. Late Thursday, media reports surfaced claiming smollett staged the attack saying his character on fox's "Empire" would be written offer the show and then 20th century fox and fox entertainment strongly denying in a statement the idea that jussie smollett has been or would be written off of "Empire" is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand by him. Police also stating that we have no evidence to support the reporting and the supposed CPD forces are inaccurate. Who the Would make someg like this up or add something to it or whatever it may be? I can't even -- I'm an advocate. I respect too much, the people who I am now one of those people who have been attacked in any way. You do such a disservice when you lie about things like this. Reporter: Phone records provided by the actor police say prove he was on the phone with his manager at the time of the of those two people of interest taking shoes, electronic devices and other items. Police believe they could be key to the investigation. So far no charges have been filed. And it's important to note those two men that authorities are talking to have not been named suspects in the investigation. Guys. So many more questions on that case right now. Certainly. Our thanks to Alex. That major storm on the move

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.