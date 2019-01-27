Transcript for Police investigating officer's Russian roulette-style death

death of a police officer in St. Louis. Authorities say Katlyn Alix was killed during a deadly gun play with a fellow officer. That officer now facing charges. ABC's Zachary kiesch joining us with that story. Zachary, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This is tragic on so many levels. Authorities are calling it an accident and blaming it on a Russian roulette style game. Now one officer is dead and another is charged with involuntary manslaughter. A beloved young female officer is dead and another has been charged with her death in what authorities are calling a game gong wrong. This morning, the victim's friend and classmate says she was a light to all that knew her. This whole thing is confusing for everybody. We all want answers. We all want the truth to come out. Reporter: The chilling details have rocked the St. Louis police department where police say 24-year-old Katlyn Alix was off duty and hanging out with two fellow officers who were on the clock when she was shot and killed early Thursday morning. She cared so much about not only her safety, but everybody else's. It's hard to imagine that that's something that was going on especially with all the training, you know, that she has been through. I don't know what to believe at that point. Reporter: Alix and 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren seen here at his 2017 graduation ceremony, were allegedly playing with their service weapons at his apartment. According to prosecutors, that's when Hendren produced a resolver -- revolver and initiated a game in which the cylinder is emptied and a bullet is put back in the gun. The two colleagues exchanged turns pointing the gun at each other and pulling the trigger when Hendren allegedly fired the fatal shot. As much as it saddens me and my staff to file these charges, Katlyn and her family deserve accountability and justice. Reporter: This morning, both officers who were at that apartment are on administrative leave and the Missouri state highway patrol has been called in to help with the investigation. As for Alix, she was married and had graduated from the police academy in 2017. A lot of questions here, guys. Yeah. A lot of questions here. I mean, on the clock at the apartment playing Russian roulette. Why wasn't 911 called? And just other questions. Was a toxicology test taken? These things will come up and certainly a lot of questions. More to discover as this story goes on. Thank you very much. Appreciate it, Zachary.

