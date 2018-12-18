Transcript for Police officers killed by train while chasing suspect

Reporter: Two Chicago pice ofrsho were struck and kid byinovernight whilonding to report shotsiredear this railroad overpa. Ray for T families of these tw young men and please say prayer for the men and women of the fifth district who even tonightil still stop at nothing to save their community. Reporter:fficials Shey were chasing an armed suspect along the tracks wn a passenger train headed for editting the officers andling them instantly. Re was notop a that location. So the train was probe somewhere between 60 and 70 anhour. Reporter: The officers have been identif as ear-old rdmarmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary, both men were a had young famili. There aret can exess the grief, the sense of lo thisholiday, it will never be the same. Those two family A weapon recovered at the scend person interest is in cuody. This rng, the chicagoice department demonstrating its hit honors a they lea procession to the medicer's office.and it has a tough year for partme this incident makes now Chicago police officersilled in the L duty this year. Cecilia. Such a tragedy. Our heart goe O to the W department and thatcommunit To the high-stakes satellitlaunches.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.