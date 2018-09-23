Police produce 'Serial'-style podcast to catch a murderer

More
The officers began a podcast series in an effort to catch a millionaire fugitive accused of killing his wife.
2:24 | 09/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police produce 'Serial'-style podcast to catch a murderer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58020864,"title":"Police produce 'Serial'-style podcast to catch a murderer","duration":"2:24","description":"The officers began a podcast series in an effort to catch a millionaire fugitive accused of killing his wife.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-produce-serial-style-podcast-catch-murderer-58020864","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.