Police ask for public's help in finding model's killer

More
Kelsey Quayle, 28, an aspiring model who moved from California to Atlanta, was killed after she was shot in the neck and crashed her car.
1:30 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police ask for public's help in finding model's killer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58502104,"title":"Police ask for public's help in finding model's killer ","duration":"1:30","description":"Kelsey Quayle, 28, an aspiring model who moved from California to Atlanta, was killed after she was shot in the neck and crashed her car.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-publics-finding-models-killer-58502104","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.