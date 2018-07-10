Transcript for Potential tropical storm threat brewing

Now to a new tropical threat. A disturbance in the caribbean sea is expected to become a named storm later today. Rob is keeping an eye on this. Rob, good morning. Good morning Dan. We showed you this yesterday. It's our 14th tropical depression of the season. It should become a prop call storm by the end of the day. When it does that it's name will be Michael. Here's where you see the satellite imagery. Our computer models bring it to the gulf course. This is where the national hurricane service track is showing where this is going to go. Likely to strengthen as it does getting over the warm waters of the gulf of Mexico to potentially a hurricane. By the time it makes landfall during the day on Wednesday. Continuing with updates through the morning. Guys back to you. Rob, thank you.

