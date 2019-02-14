Transcript for Powerful storm slams West Coast

George, now to that powerful storm rocking California this morning. Torrential rain sparking serious concerns about flash floods and mudslides. Our chief national cordent Matt Gutman is in the burn area near malibu. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning. There are 5,000 people under mandatory evacuation right now just south of where we are. Now, these atmospheric rivers can deliver 50% of a season's rain in just a day and these burn scar areas where we are right now are already fully saturated. A sense with this second camera of how dangerous it could be. This bridge burned down during the most recent fire, that creek beneath it can rise ten feet in a matter of minutes threatening to take massive and dangerous chunks of debris downstream. Tens of millions on the west coast pounded by that storm stretching all the way to Hawaii. Up to 9 inches of rain flooding roadways and triggering mudslides across California. In San Francisco a record of 2 1/2 inches, cars completely submerged turning this on ramp into a river. This woman stuck flailing out of her window to flag down help. Across the west, wind gusts topping 100 miles per hour. It's almost Mike a hurricane out here. Reporter: The storm system snapping trees and slamming some into homes. Wrecking fencing and downing power lines. More than 80,000 without power. This tree plucked from the ground blocking traffic near the expressway in San Jose. It sent chunks of roads tumbling downhill. Now, with the cycle of fire and then rain evacuations officials are concerned about what they call evacuation fatigue meaning that people will just stop leaving their homes even when ordered to and obviously that could be dangerous. Robin. Obviously, all right, Matt, thank you. To ginger with the latest on track and path. Good morning. It's called the pineapple express where that atmospheric river, it is the source like a fire hose of moisture right into southern California this morning. So that is the big issue. It can be 200 to 400 miles wide, San Diego is in it. Just north of Phoenix flood alerts because we're looking for 2 to 3 inches along the coast, up to 8 in the mountains and even snow in the mountains with the next two systems, Michael. Thank you, ginger. Now to that breaking news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.