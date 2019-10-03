Transcript for Powerful storm system sweeps through the South

Let's return home now and talk about the severe weather. A powerful storm system spawning severe weather in the south leaving behind a path of destruction. Yeah. At least ten tornadoes reported in five different states and in several neighborhoods. Strong winds ripping off roofs, toppling trees. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Memphis where a massive tree crashed through a home and we can see the damage right behind you. Reporter: Yeah, Dan and whit. An incredible scene here in Memphis. It rained so much that ground saturation and powerful winds likely caused this massive tree to come crashing down, splitting this house in half. A mother and daughter were home at the time. The mother being rescued out of this living room window. Both of them thankful to be alive this morning. It's coming right at us. Oh, wow. Reporter: This morning, a path of destruction after ten reported tornadoes devastated parts of the south. The twisters crushing parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. In Louisiana, one confirmed ef-1 tornado tearing off the roof of a building. The debris snapping power lines. Apartment buildings torn apart in walnut, Mississippi. We heard it and they said, take cover. It just come through and did a lot of damage. Reporter: Three reported tornadoes touching down in Arkansas. Winds estimated to be up to 110 miles per hour. Strong winds in Tennessee too. 60-mile-per-hour winds causing trees to fall on homes. While you were in your room and you heard the branches and then you realized the tree was crashing down on top of the house, what went through your mind? Like, what's going on? I'm just shocked. Reporter: All of this just one week after a tornado outbreak killed 23 people in Alabama. The same storm system bringing up to a foot of snow overnight in parts of the midwest. In North Dakota, whiteout conditions shutting down major roadways. Slippery roads in Minnesota causing cars to spin out of control. Some even flipping over, more than 170 crashes across the state. Back here in Memphis, you can see where that tree came across on the other side of the house crushing this family's car. The southern part of the country dealing with their second round of severe weather in just the last week with peak severe weather season more than a month away. Dan, Eva? Thanks, Stephanie Ramos for us there in Memphis. And that storm system is on the move. Let's check in with rob again to see where it's headed next. Hey. Good morning, Eva. That front now approaching the area that got hit with the tornadoes last week at this time. Lee county thankfully, a little weaker this time around at least in the south. Most of the action is up north and we have got all you want as far as winter weather and wind goes. Winter weather as well on the backside of this, and over 60 miles per hour, and that's with the saturated soils and winter weather advisories for the northeast, and a slick go if you are heading out the door in the next few hours. That's a check on what's happening. We'll talk about the next storm in just a few minutes. Dan? With so much going on, we'll be back to you several times throughout the show this

