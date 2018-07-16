Now Playing: President Trump, Putin meet in Finland

Now Playing: Expectations for Trump's high-stakes meeting with Putin

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: 12 Russian agents indicted for hacking the 2016 US presidential elect

Now Playing: France overpowers Croatia 4-2 to win 2nd World Cup

Now Playing: A search is underway for a suspect who shot 3 police officers in Kansas City

Now Playing: A plane made an emergency landing in Germany while plunging through the sky rapidly

Now Playing: President Trump calls the European Union a 'foe' before meeting with Putin

Now Playing: Jonathan Karl on the unifying impact of sports

Now Playing: Plunging plane makes emergency landing in Germany

Now Playing: Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final

Now Playing: The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand speak out while recovering

Now Playing: Protests against President Trump continue in Scotland while he prepares to meet Putin

Now Playing: ISIS insurgents in Afghanistan prove resilient against U.S. Special Forces

Now Playing: 6-year-old girl heard crying on viral tape reunited with mother

Now Playing: Thai boys recovering and steadily improving at hospital

Now Playing: Protesters take to U.K. streets, objecting to Trump and his policies

Now Playing: Trump becomes the 12th US president to meet Queen Elizabeth

Now Playing: Anti-Trump protests overtake London

Now Playing: 'Baby Trump' balloon flies over London