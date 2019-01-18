Transcript for Prince Philip recovering after SUV flips in crash

Let's head overseas for the latest on prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband is recovering after his SUV collided with another car flipping on its side. We're now hearing from the hero who stopped to help rescue him. ABC's James Longman is at Buckingham palace with all the latest. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. Yeah, a real shock for the royal family. The queen's husband,rince Philip pulled from the wreck of his car after a crash flipping it on a busy main road near a rural country estate. The passer-by who rescued him telling his story. A near miss for prince Philip in a car accident moments after pulling out of a driveway not far from the queen's sandringham estate. Quite a bit of debris on the road. We had to move and go past slowly. Saw a range rover on its side and the car in the hedge. Six or eight ordinary cars parked around with people helping. Reporter: Witnesses say the 97-year-old was conscious but shocked and shaken after he was dragged out of the driver's side of his land rover which rolled after this collision with a Kia. I saw the car rolling across the road tumbling across the road. Reporter: Roy was driving past when he spotted the crash and rushed to help free the queen's husband. It was an astonishing escape from everyone. It looked like it was extraordinary severe injuries but they were light. I told him to move one of his legs and that made room for his other leg and put my hand under his arms and helped ease him out. Reporter: He told a British newspaper I looked down and had the prince's blood on my hands. The duke taken back to sand Ringham. Reporter: It takes serious force to make a car flip particularly if it was reinforced. Miraculous a 9-month-old and 97-year-old came out relatively unscathed. Questions being raised about whether prince Philip should have been behind the wheel of his car at all. A lot of questions, thank you.

