Transcript for How to protect yourself from black ice

Back now on "Gma" and as that bone-chilling cold settles in, roads are freezing over leading to black ice and hundreds of accidents. Gio Benitez is on the west side highway hire in New York with a look at what you should and shouldn't do to protect yourself. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey there, Michael. Good morning to you. Listen, we can't stress it enough, black ice is incredibly dangerous. You might not see it until you are on it. We're taking a test drive with the expert to show you how to get out of it. It's a worst case scenario. Vehicles losing control. Just last week this deputy nearly hit by an out-of-control car in Wisconsin. To find out how debilitating black ice can be -- The vehicle can spin off. Wow. Reporter: We head to the frigid GM proving ground. Here they use state of the art tiles to simulate invisible black ice, snow and slush. Essentially a runway to put its vehicles through the worst winter has to offer. Josh is a Chevrolet engineer and says some of those scary spinouts likely occur in older cars without anti-lock brakes or electronic stability control. So for our first demonstration, we intentionally disabled those sidss. I'm only doing 30 miles an hour. If I slam on the brakes you can see that with no system active you can see that I don't have any control. I'm just sliding no matter what steering input I put in. What should people do when they're on this road and see this black ice and they hit the black ice? You can drive across this slippery surface with very light throttle inputs, very slight steering inputs and the vehicle doesn't spin out of control because there's nothing upsetting the vehicle. Reporter: When you do need to turn no matter what kind of car you're driving Josh says to perform one action at a time. While still in a straight line gently press on the brake to slow the vehicle. Once at a safe speed release the brake and then make your turn. Once the wheel is straight again that's when you accelerate. Steering combined with braking or accelerating increases your chances of losing control. You should try to do one and only one thing at the same time. Reporter: If you can't avoid a fishtail you want to steer calmly in the direction you want to go. Basically if the rear of the vehicle is moving to the right you want to steer to the right. We activate the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. That tells each wheel when to brake. Now required on all cars and most truck answer SUVs built after 2012. I'm braking, you can see I'm steering, the vehicle is going where I want it to. It's not out of control. When you start turning, that's when you start losing control. The system is activating and keeping the car pretty much in control. Josh warns no system is foolproof. His number one tip for all drivers, a simple one. If conditions are inclement out there, slow down. So, again, if you have to be out in these conditions go slow. Use those soft movements and leave plenty of space between you and a car in front of you, Michael. Another thing experts are specifically concerned about, cruise control. Yes, do not use that cruise control because if you start to slide, that cruise control may actually want to maintain your speed so you don't want to do that. You want to be able to slow down whenever you want. All right, thank you, gio. Still it's a scary situation if you've ever been in it. You both were watching intently. What gets me when you're doing the right thing and driving slow and someone comes barreling right past you, it's like, oh. Don't try to run them down and catch them. No, I won't do that. That is road rage. This is's another story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.