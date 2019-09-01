2nd man found dead at Democratic donor's house

More
Ed Buck, who has donated more than $100,000 to Democrats, is under fire after authorities said a black man was found dead inside his West Hollywood apartment for the second time in less than two years.
1:58 | 01/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2nd man found dead at Democratic donor's house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60255269,"title":"2nd man found dead at Democratic donor's house","duration":"1:58","description":"Ed Buck, who has donated more than $100,000 to Democrats, is under fire after authorities said a black man was found dead inside his West Hollywood apartment for the second time in less than two years.","url":"/GMA/News/video/protesters-democratic-donors-doorstep-black-mans-mysterious-death-60255269","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.