-
Now Playing: Mail bomb spree spreads fear throughout the country
-
Now Playing: Mysterious New Jersey mansion fire investigated as homicide, arson
-
Now Playing: Popular DJ pleads guilty after DNA helps crack cold case
-
Now Playing: Couple survives being trapped by 2 avalanches
-
Now Playing: Officials ask alleged R. Kelly victims to come forward
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt in New Jersey over death of young black man
-
Now Playing: 2nd man found dead at Democratic donor's house
-
Now Playing: US Consulate in Melbourne evacuated due to suspicious package
-
Now Playing: Manafort shared polling data with ex-Russian agent: Feds
-
Now Playing: Powerful winter storm barrels toward Northeast
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to rally GOP amid shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump calls border security a 'crisis of the soul'
-
Now Playing: Mom's viral workout video inspires millions as she vows to lose 451 pounds
-
Now Playing: No stylist, no makeup artist: Jameela Jamil takes on industry standards in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Vice President Mike Pence speaks out about border 'crisis'
-
Now Playing: Bride's dance with ailing father in wheelchair will have you in tears
-
Now Playing: Woman meets her boyfriend after giving birth to his child
-
Now Playing: Iyanla Vanzant helps Sara Haines fix her life in an unforgettable discussion
-
Now Playing: Fashion blogger Katie Sturino gives a celebrity-inspired fashion show for sizes 12+
-
Now Playing: Josh Hutcherson meets his childhood imaginary friends