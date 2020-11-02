Transcript for New questions for parents of missing kids

She sure is. To new developments in the search for missing Idaho siblings who mother fled to high after police came looking for them. New questions about her daughter's phone and a text message sent. Good morning. The 17-year-old's phone was reportedly used since her disappearance to send a text message but right now who was actually using that phone remains a mystery. This morning, new image of the mother of two missing Idaho siblings with her new husband in Hawaii. The couple Lori Vallow and Chad daybell seen going to church Sunday refusing to answer questions about the children who haven't been seen since September. These exclusive wedding photos taken a lots after her children were last seen were obtained by ABC news, they show the happy looking couple in early November in Hawaii. Chad playing the ukulele while Lori dances on the beach happening four months after her former husband was shot and killed by her brother and now police are investigating daybell's wife's death and the disappearance of 17-year-old tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old brother J.J. Deepens. A friend of tylee's tells ABC news she texted the teen's phone in October a month after she vanished and received this back, hi, miss you guys too. Luv Ya. It's been two weeks since she missed a court ordered deadline to produce her missing children. East Idaho news capturing the moment police cracked Vallow and her new husband down in Hawaii in June to serve that court order. Where are your kids? No comment. No comment? They've been missing four months. Reporter: Daybell has give everybody written religious books. I sat down with j.j.'s grandparents saying she changed over the last year. I can't say exactly when Chad came into the picture because I don't know. I Lori was reading books. About doomsday stuff and I knew she was in a group. Reporter: Now Chad Vallow married Lori just three weeks after the death of his wife Tammy and authorities are still waiting for results of her autopsy, her body exhumed December 11st. If there was foul play involved in Tammy's death the autopsy will mostly find it but j.j.'s parents say every single day they are fighting to find out what happened to those children. Every day counts. Thank you, Amy. Joining us is Callahan Walsh of the national center for missing & exploited children, Callahan, thank you so much for joining us and we're going to start off, with your experience in missing children's case what is are authorities doing right now to locate the kids. Well, this case is very complicated. There are three suspicious deaths surround this case and these children haven't been seen for five months. Law enforcement is going to relook at those suspicious deaths and also rely on the public. Anybody that has any information about the whereabouts of these children I know law enforcement is looking for those keys and clues. Mom did not meet the court ordered deadline to pro-the chin. Cha can authorities do now? Next steps? Well, it's up to the court to draw up charges, to held Lori in contempt of court. If they do that that's when law enforcement can really dig in. Discuss because no one has seen these two children in five months does not mean it's necessarily a crime. However not producing them at court with that court document is and if they hold her in contempt they can start to dig in. Have you seen another case where she said she gave her kids to someone else and refuses to cooperate with police. We have seen it before, unfortunately, however majority of the time the reality is a much darker thing to deal with and I hope my worst someones don't come true. We want to see these children recovered, alive, thank god for their extended family putting the pressure on Chad to Lori to produce these children. But I really just hope these children are recovered alive and reunited with their family. One more question, how important is it to have the daughter's cell phone? Well, it's absolutely tan that mount. That's a huge piece of evidence especially since supposed text messages were sent on behalf of the daughter. She's 17 years old. Which 17-year-old doesn't have their cell phone with them 24/7. The fact she didn't have it with them and the venmo app used as well does not bode well. Finding out that the mother's had it in her position does not look good in this case. Callahan Walsh, thank you so much for joins us.

