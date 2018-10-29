Rabbi details tragic scene from synagogue shooting

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was in the Tree of Life synagogue when a shooter opened fire, tells "GMA" about the scene of the attack and how the community is coping.
4:11 | 10/29/18

