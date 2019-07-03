Transcript for Races cancelled at California track after 21 horses die

We turn to the outrage growing over a staggering number of horses dying at one of the most famous racetracks in the world, Santa Anita. 21 have died and critics demanding answers and Clayton Sandell is in Santa Anita with the latest. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter:good morning, George. I want to give you an idea of the conditions here at the track at Santa Anita. They've had about a foot of rain since the start of the season and it's turned the track into a muddy mess that's making it dangerous for the track's star athletes. And they're off. Reporter: This morning, one of the most fabled tracks in horse racing is empty. Santa Anita, shut down after spike in injuries leading to the death of 21 horses in the last 10 weeks including breeders' cup champ battle of midway, days after an expert declared the track safe -- Number 4, asking for a drink is being pulled up. Watch the horse drop back hurt later put down. The spike in deaths outpacing a total of 20 during the entire 2017 season. Animal rights activists are outraged. We have a lot of these beautiful animals are dead now and who is going to answer to that? Reporter: Santa Anita believes the culprit may be lots of rain and colder temperatures changing and hardening the soil, washing away layers of dirt that ago as a cushion. They're ordering a new round of inspections and tests before any horse takes the track. It's alarming to those of us in the industry. The people that breed the horse, the people that care for them on a daily basis, they have a personal bond. We're taking a major break here and we're going to see to it that everything is the best it can possibly be. Reporter: The track has been racing horses since the 1930s often appearing as a famous Hollywood backdrop in movies like "Seabiscuit." Now hoping for a happier ending. Now, two big races that were scheduled here for this weekend have now been cancelled. That will mean a financial hit for Santa Anita but will not put profits above the safety of their horses and jockey. They have to fix that. They have to get to the bottom of it.

