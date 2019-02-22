Transcript for Rare snow falls in California ahead of Oscars

Ng with that powerful new storm moving east as we just said bringing snow all the way to California and Las Vegas. If you don't believe us, take a look. A snowman in front of the iconic Las Vegas sign and that is a rare sight. Schools are shut down on a rare snow day and, ginger, you're tracking it all. School is closed in L.A. Only happened for the third time since the 1970s. Calm trees covered. Inches of snow outside. Malibu, California, you either graupel or snowfall in the hills. Now we will see it impact folks from Denver to Virginia. It's snowing. It snowed in Los Angeles and the hills above malibu and even where Chris Harrison lives. It was plowable snow near lake else snore. Hollywood, days before the Oscar covering sunset boulevard. In Las Vegas, the snow they have seen in more than a decade. And in parts of Arizona, a foot of snow has left cars buried on the side of the road leaving some drivers stranded for hours on interstate 40. Flagstaff got almost three feet of snow, that is their snowiest day on record. The winter weather now moving east. Parts of the midwest preparing for whiteout conditions after many in Minnesota, Wisconsin, have already seen their snowiest February on record. But the other danger, flash flooding and severe storms. Northeast of Knoxville, Tennessee, rain destroying this highway. Let's take this low pressure system to the east now. So it's Denver today, tonight into tomorrow and the severe storms forecast that I want you to focus in on for Saturday. Saturday, you can see damaging wind and even tornadoes for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. That large area in yellow all has to look for a risk of severe storms. As remarkable as this storm is it is eventually impact us on the east coast with rain by the end of the weekend. Okay, ginger, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.