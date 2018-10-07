Transcript for Rescuers push to rescue remaining boys, coach in Thai cave

We want to get right to that cave rescue inilandn its final how. Just moments ago, weaw T ambulance right there go . T now we know that nine boys, nine boys have already been rescued. Three andir soccerch are still inside that flooded cave system. T that are still in there noering their 18th day in T cave hoping this will B theirast at least 19 diver are wng to guide them out. ABC's Matt Gutman is right outside T cav in Thailand with the veryte good morning to you, Matt. Rep hey, good morning, Michael. Canos hear the collective sigh of relief in country. You can see it on theaces of ththe officers standing behin me, that ninth ace as you mentioned coming out H with what we believe to be THA N boy. Now each of T pres two days they've taken out F boys each. Today will be a little different.this ale take out five. Four of the last boys plus that co no heas been vilified by ny for leading them into that but many people thought they would neveret O of. But also for keeping them alive.st moments ag Thai Navy S.E.A.L.S ancing the extraction of the ninth socce player out of the cave leaving just three players plus their coach still remaining miles undergund. Scue officls say the 25-year-olach among the weakest afterring his rations with the boys. But all 13 are expected to be red today. The applause nation here rescues. The vernor adding today I expect io be faster or at least the same nt of time if nothing unusual comes up and conditions are . Divers plunging a mile and a ha retrieve the final four boys and that co overnight swarms of rescuers like the ones you see in this E video replenishin air tanks by the hundreds. Bu stockpiles like this walking that tightropef water hoses slicked with those hoses pumping out millions of gallons of to keep that third round of rescues on hedule. Monday's operation clocking I hours faster than thefirst. Those four B emerging from the caven just nine hours. That appears to be theeventh right there behind us, the seventh ambulance. Reporter: Each boy to an ambulance and eachulance over the past three day signaling a small F this country and ay's life sa an incredible feat given the treacherousinth they were forced to navigate in thiideo you can rescuers fighting to stay above R gripping that guideline.divers carefullyving their way into the dark dodging knife sharp that lag tigushing through powerful currents jackhammering THR T passageways allhe way carrying oxygenanks and equipment. These rope cs, their only life line out.dangerous even for the highly skilledla the LE of a thy.a.l. Thursday after he ran out ofgen inside one of the chambers. Two British divers stumbled upon them last Monday huddled together even deeper intohe cave than experts pected. One boy named adune speaking English asking how long they've beenap What day is ? Monday. Okay, week and Monday. You have been here ten days. Ten D you are verytrong. Very strong. Rep rescuers administering aid, wrapping the in thermalnkets a preparing the boys both physic and mentally for the trek out to safety. What an uplifting story. Now what's next for the boys?well, have a short ride to helipad not far from here right near where they used to play soccer then art flight to a hospital and rescuers hopefully had this is all over, a lot rest but we have to str it not yet over. Thare at least couple of till up there plus that cow, we are told that he has been the weakest of everybody. He has been sharing his rations he boys in order to keep up their strength so his extraction might take little bi longer than the rest of them. Robin. Allght. Matt, thank you very much. And joining now on the phone is bill itehouse. He ie chairmanf the British cavecu council. His team was test to find the boys. Sir, THA you. I know it's a very busy morning R you and the team and we jus want to know what details Yo give us or tell us about this very delicate and dangerous operation ths under wnd what is being done to get the last ohe cave, sir? Good morn it's being carried out as far as we understand because I'm speaking from the they have gone righrough the chamber, four of theritish divers, council divers and an stralian cave D who is also a doctor. Then has to be make the dive and the divinguipment, wet suit a special wet S had T be made for one of boys because he's quite small and then one of the British divers is taking one of theoys out each and they're set O through T. Can you give us idea mind-set of Y divers, of what they are goithrough, what re facing Ando having to deal youngboys, many of whomnable to swim. The cave divers are Emely expece they been doing it years. They've dived in all sorts of places. The thing that ha B said more difficult dives than this but it is a very hazardous operation in very difficult circumstances. I have to say it' notver until it's over. I'm glad you said that. It'strue. It's not over until all the boys and the C and the divers areall O and safe.I knowthat,again, your team was the first findhe boys. It's been arue global internal effort and the world is watch and very appreciaank you, sir, for your time this morn you take care. Thank you very much everyone keeps stressing is not over just yet.

