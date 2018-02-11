Transcript for Retailers pull out all the stops as Black Friday nears

competition for Black Friday shoppers. Just three weeks away retailers pulling out all the stops and new research just out reveals how to score the best savings. Rebecca Jarvis at a popular shopping center here in New York City with what you can expect. Good morning. Reporter: The decorations might not be up yet but the deals are out already. With retailers vying for the biggest piece of that $720 billion pie, the average consumer this holiday season expected to spend about a thousand dollars and retailers are competing both on price but now also on convenience. So expect free shipping in most places where you shop. Also the in-store experience should be more seamless. Walmart and target, for example, are rolling out a new thing where they give their employees handheld devices so you can check out wherever you are in store as opposed to having to wait in line, plus, George, Walmart is giving out deal maps so you can pinpoint where the deals are in store. Wear your sneakers, it is a sprint, not a marathon. Making it easier to spend your money. Any better days to buy certain items? Reporter: Yes, so, there are some really good days to shop for certain items. Adobe analytics crunched the numbers and found for electronics, TVs, tablet, computers, the best day to shop, Black Friday. For apparel clothing and appliances, the best day is the Sunday before cyber Monday and cyber Monday is the best day for toys, George.

