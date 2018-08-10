Transcript for On the scene of the deadly limo crash that killed 20

More now on the investigation into this accident. The deadliest in the U.S. Since a plane crash in 2009. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley is also in sohoharie, New York. Reporter: This is what the go team will look at as well as the crash site. The van, the limo came through that intersection and want to know why and how they can prevent it in the future. This morning federal investigators are on the scene trying to figure out exactly what happened. Getting reports of a multivehicle motor vehicle accident. Reporter: In the moments that this limousine blasted through an intersection resulting in the death of all 18 inside the vehicle as well as two people in the parking lot. Today is really our first full day of boots on the ground. We're looking at the human, the machine and environment. Reporter: Not that the NTSB or the police are ready to say what caused the crash, they're examining whether speed, brakes or the driver caused it. Only those in the front seat are required to wear seat belts. Federal documents revealing that the limo company owned three vehicles. Four out of five inspections of that company over the past two years put vehicles out of service. That is four times the national average. This weekend's incident follows a series of deadly limousine accidents. In 2015, four women were killed and several others injured when a truck slammed into the middle of the limo on Long Island. Nearly splitting that vehicle in half. And two years earlier a limousine carrying nine women for a bachelorette party were trapped when it caught fire on a San Francisco bridge. Five died. These limos are not regulated by a federal agency. In most cases they're not made by car companies. They actually are regular cars or SUVs which are modified to enlarge their capacity. There are no crash tests done or mandated safety checks to make sure that the vehicles are roadworthy. Many lack basic safety measures including side impact air bag, reinforced rollover protection bar, structurally sound frames and emergency exits. This has been a troublesome intersection in the past. The NTSB though will look at everything as we mentioned. The limo, the driver, all aspects of this investigation and it could take several months up to a year, robin, before we get a final answer from the NTSB. People want to know those answers. You know that. Thank you so much.

