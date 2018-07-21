Behind the scenes at diplomatic security training exercise

More
Every level of foreign officer goes through this training to know how to respond to explosions, gunfire and hostile mobs.
4:00 | 07/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind the scenes at diplomatic security training exercise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56730370,"title":"Behind the scenes at diplomatic security training exercise","duration":"4:00","description":"Every level of foreign officer goes through this training to know how to respond to explosions, gunfire and hostile mobs.","url":"/GMA/News/video/scenes-diplomatic-security-training-exercise-56730370","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.