{"id":60016351,"title":"School board to meet after wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks","duration":"1:26","description":"New Jersey's Buena Regional Board of Education announced an emergency school board meeting to discuss what it says are personnel matters after the video of one of its students went viral.","url":"/GMA/News/video/school-board-meet-wrestler-forced-cut-dreadlocks-60016351","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}